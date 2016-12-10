Merlijn van Veen To Present Seminar I...

Merlijn van Veen To Present Seminar In Lisbon, Portugal

Noted audio consultant Merlijn van Veen will be presenting his "Calibration & Design Techniques for Modern Sound Systems" seminar in Lisbon, Portugal this coming January 24-27 . The course will be presented in English.

Chicago, IL

