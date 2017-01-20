Mediterranean Diet Combats Leading Ca...

Mediterranean Diet Combats Leading Cause of Blindness: Study

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News Max

Switching to a Mediterranean-type diet can slash your risk of developing an incurable but common eye disease by as much as a third, a study of 6,000 people has found. The research was conducted by a group of 20 leading specialists at one of Europe's oldest and most esteemed universities, Portugal's Coimbra University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan 29 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,450 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC