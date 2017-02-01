Madeleine McCann's parents lose Supreme Court libel appeal

In this July 24, 2008 file photo, former detective Goncalo Amaral poses with his book whose title translates as "The Truth in the Lies", during its launch in Lisbon. Portugal's Supreme Court has ruled that missing British girl Madeleine McCann's parents can't sue for libel a former Portuguese detective who published a book alleging they were involved in their daughter's disappearance.

