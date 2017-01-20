Largest Collection of Hebrew Books So...

Largest Collection of Hebrew Books Sold to Israel Library

Tuesday

The National Library of Israel has just acquired the largest private collection of Hebrew books and manuscripts in the world - including rare treasures such as a 1491 chumash from Lisbon, Portugal, and one of only two surviving copies of a 1556 Passover Haggadah from Prague. The complex deal for the famed Valmadonna Trust Library, was brokered by Sotheby's New York, which called it "the finest private library of Hebrew books and manuscripts in the world."

Chicago, IL

