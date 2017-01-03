Hull City appoints Marco Silva as new...

Hull City appoints Marco Silva as new coach

4 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

London, Jan 6 - Hull City has confirmed the appointment of Portuguese Marco Silva as new coach until the end of the season. Silva, 39, close to Jose Mourinho, has become Hull's third coach since joining the Premier League last May, after Steve Bruce and Mike Phelan.

Chicago, IL

