His Majesty sends greetings to Ghana, condolences to Portugal
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana on the occasion of his swearing in and being inaugurated as a President of the Republic. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations to President Addo, wishing him success in leading the people of Ghana towards further progress and growth to the relations between the two countries.
