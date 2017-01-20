French leader chides US populism, urg...

French leader chides US populism, urges European unity

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The Washington Post

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, France's President Francois Hollande and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, from left, pose for a group photo at Lisbon's Belem Cultural Center Saturday, Jan. 28 2017. The leaders of France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, Malta and Cyprus are attending an informal summit of southern European Union countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan 29 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC