France's Hollande warns of US 'populism' to Europe
French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the new U.S. government was encouraging "populism and even extremism", as he and fellow southern European leaders urged unity to face an increasingly uncertain world. Greek Prime Minister Tsipras, Spain's Prime Minister Rajoy, French President Hollande, Portugal's Prime Minister Costa, Cypriot President Anastasiades and Italy's Prime Minister Gentiloni after the Southern EU Countries Summit in Lisbon LISBON: French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the new U.S. government was encouraging "populism and even extremism", as he and fellow southern European leaders urged unity to face an increasingly uncertain world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|22 hr
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC