France's Hollande warns of US 'populism' to Europe

French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the new U.S. government was encouraging "populism and even extremism", as he and fellow southern European leaders urged unity to face an increasingly uncertain world. Greek Prime Minister Tsipras, Spain's Prime Minister Rajoy, French President Hollande, Portugal's Prime Minister Costa, Cypriot President Anastasiades and Italy's Prime Minister Gentiloni after the Southern EU Countries Summit in Lisbon LISBON: French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the new U.S. government was encouraging "populism and even extremism", as he and fellow southern European leaders urged unity to face an increasingly uncertain world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.