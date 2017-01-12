Foreign dignitaries attend funeral of former Portugal leader
Soldiers from the Portuguese Air Force, Army and Navy stand by the casket of former prime minister and president of Portugal Mario Soares who lies in state at Lisbon's Jeronimos monastery Monday, Jan. 9 2017. Soares, who helped steer his country toward democracy after a 1974 military coup, died Saturday aged 92. A state funeral will be held Tuesday.
