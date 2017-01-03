Euronext: Convening of Extraordinary ...

Euronext: Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting

Euronext today announced that its Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 15 February 2017 at 11am CET, at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands. 2. Proposal to approve the acquisition by Euronext N.V. of 100% of the issued share capital of Banque Centrale de Compensation S.A., trading as LCH.Clearnet S.A. Pursuant to Dutch law and Euronext N.V.'s Articles of Association, the persons who will be considered as entitled to attend and vote at the EGM are those persons who are registered as such in the administrations held by their financial intermediaries on Wednesday 18 January 2017, after processing of all settlements on that date .

