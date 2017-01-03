Contributors to the development of adverse outcome pathways receive...

Contributors to the development of ad...

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Selventa, Inc., are being recognized by the PETA International Science Consortium Ltd. with awards for their contributions to the Adverse Outcome Pathway Wiki, which was created by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre , the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency , and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development . The award was launched at the JRC booth at the 51st Annual EUROTOX Congress held in Porto, Portugal, in September 2015.

