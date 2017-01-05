Conder/dance Presents 10th Anniversar...

Conder/dance Presents 10th Anniversary Of Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, 1/27

Now celebrating its 10th Anniversary at Tempe Center for the Arts, the 2017 Breaking Ground Festival will be held January 27 & 28 at 7:30 pm. Tickets: $28Adults/$23 Students and Seniors at the door $25Adults/$18 Students and Seniors when purchased in advance 2017 Breaking Ground Festival features top artists in contemporary dance, selected by a juried panel to perform.

