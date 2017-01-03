Buildings 'Talk' to Tourists in Portu...

Buildings 'Talk' to Tourists in Portugal and Italy via BLE Technology

Mobile software and app services company Mobinteg has deployed a Bluetooth Low Energy beacon-based solution within several cities and villages throughout Portugal and Italy, in order to connect app users with information about city buildings, businesses and historical monuments. The system, known as SMIITY , connects app-using tourists with local history, events and attractions, as well as trail information in a mountainous hiking area.

