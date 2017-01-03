Buildings 'Talk' to Tourists in Portugal and Italy via BLE Technology
Mobile software and app services company Mobinteg has deployed a Bluetooth Low Energy beacon-based solution within several cities and villages throughout Portugal and Italy, in order to connect app users with information about city buildings, businesses and historical monuments. The system, known as SMIITY , connects app-using tourists with local history, events and attractions, as well as trail information in a mountainous hiking area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC