Bon Iver cancels 2017 winter tour of ...

Bon Iver cancels 2017 winter tour of Europe for 'personal reasons'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Examiner.com

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Bon Iver fans in Europe jazzed in anticipation of the two-time Grammy winner's upcoming winter tour will be gutted to learn the band has cancelled all their shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC