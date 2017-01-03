Benfica extends its lead in Portugal as Porto falters
" Striker Jonas scored in his return from a long injury layoff to help Benfica defeat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 and extend its Portuguese league lead on Saturday. Benfica has six points more than FC Porto, and eight more than Sporting Braga, which failed to win on Saturday.
