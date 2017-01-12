Aurobindo to add Portuguese capsule a...

Aurobindo to add Portuguese capsule and tablet capacity through Generis Farmaceutica buy

Monday Jan 9 Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has agreed to buy Portugal-based Generis Farmaceutica SA for a 135m in a deal that includes a tablet and capsule plant in Amadora. The takeover - detailed in a post on the Bombay Stock Exchange will see Aurobindo's Dutch subsidiary Agile Pharma BV buy Generis from current owners private equity investor Magnum Capital Partners.

