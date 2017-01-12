Aurobindo to add Portuguese capsule and tablet capacity through Generis Farmaceutica buy

Aurobindo Pharma Limited has agreed to buy Portugal-based Generis Farmaceutica SA for a 135m in a deal that includes a tablet and capsule plant in Amadora. The takeover - detailed in a post on the Bombay Stock Exchange will see Aurobindo's Dutch subsidiary Agile Pharma BV buy Generis from current owners private equity investor Magnum Capital Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.