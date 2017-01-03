Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017:...

Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; * A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world * Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado * Over 40% non-UK exhibitors * Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin * The De'longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC