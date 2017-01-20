Anastasiades and Tsipras to meet in L...

Anastasiades and Tsipras to meet in Lisbon

President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras are scheduled to meet in Lisbon to discuss the latest Cyprus problem developments on Saturday morning. Anastasiades is expected to address the Summit over the latest developments in the Cyprus problem and the on-going negotiations.

