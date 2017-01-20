Abu Dhabi Global Market partners Temenos on Innovation Jam
Abu Dhabi Global Market , the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, continues to develop the regional FinTech ecosystem by bringing in and supporting initiatives such as the Temenos Innovation Jam event series; taking place in Abu Dhabi at ADGM on March 7th, 2017. Temenos increases its focus on Fintech Innovation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finextra Research news.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|22 hr
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan 26
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC