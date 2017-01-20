Abu Dhabi Global Market partners Teme...

Abu Dhabi Global Market partners Temenos on Innovation Jam

Abu Dhabi Global Market , the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, continues to develop the regional FinTech ecosystem by bringing in and supporting initiatives such as the Temenos Innovation Jam event series; taking place in Abu Dhabi at ADGM on March 7th, 2017. Temenos increases its focus on Fintech Innovation.

