2017 Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP Track Test
We've been waiting nine years for the new Honda CBR1000RR. Nine long years for the Honda Motor Company to join its two wheeled foes in the electronic age-an absolute lifetime in terms of modern superbike technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Thu
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC