2017 Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP Test Preview
We're on location at the magnificent Algarve International Circuit, commonly referred to as Portimao Circuit in southwest Portugal to ride the brand new Honda CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP. Referred to around the world as the Fireblade , the last time the CBR got a major overhaul was way back in 2008, with only a handful of chassis and cosmetic changes since that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycle News.
