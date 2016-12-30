RUMOURS: Former Man Utd midfielder An...

RUMOURS: Former Man Utd midfielder Anderson snubs Middlesbrough

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Goal.com

The Brazilian midfielder was also a target for Braga and clubs in the Chinese Super League, but intends to remain in his homeland Having recently suffered relegation with the Porto Alegre-based outfit, Anderson, who spent seven-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, has been linked with a move elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,799

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC