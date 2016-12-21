Radial pattern
Vila Real de Santo Antonio is the most southeastern town in Portugal. On many Portuguese public squares dark and light stones make wave patterns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC