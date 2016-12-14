President Zeman makes state visit to ...

President Zeman makes state visit to Portugal

Prague/Lisbon, Dec 13 - Czech President Milos Zeman left yesterday for a state visit to Portugal during which he is scheduled to meet his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo de Sousa, visit the parliament and open an exhibition on King of Bohemia and Roman Emperor Charles IV, who was born 700 years ago. The previous official visit by a Czech president took place during the term of Vaclav Klaus in 2004.

