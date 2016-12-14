President Zeman makes state visit to Portugal
Prague/Lisbon, Dec 13 - Czech President Milos Zeman left yesterday for a state visit to Portugal during which he is scheduled to meet his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo de Sousa, visit the parliament and open an exhibition on King of Bohemia and Roman Emperor Charles IV, who was born 700 years ago. The previous official visit by a Czech president took place during the term of Vaclav Klaus in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC