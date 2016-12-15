Pope to mark Fatima centenary with May 2017 trip to Portugal

Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a special audience granted to some of the employees of the "Bambin Gesu "pediatric hospital in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. LISBON, Portugal - Pope Francis is to visit the Fatima shrine in Portugal next year on the centenary of the date when three shepherd children said the Virgin Mary first appeared to them above an olive tree, Portuguese officials announced Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.