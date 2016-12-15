Pope to mark Fatima centenary with May 2017 trip to Portugal
Pope Francis is cheered by faithful as he arrives for a special audience granted to some of the employees of the "Bambin Gesu "pediatric hospital in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. LISBON, Portugal - Pope Francis is to visit the Fatima shrine in Portugal next year on the centenary of the date when three shepherd children said the Virgin Mary first appeared to them above an olive tree, Portuguese officials announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC