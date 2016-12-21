Nissan CEO says must be modest in forecasting forex rates

Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday that he expected volatility in currency, oil and materials prices in 2017, and that his company must be modest in forecasting foreign-exchange rates. Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault-Nissan being interviewed during Web Summit, in Lisbon, Portugal November 8, 2016.

