New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'
Antonio Guterres says he is set on establishing 'constructive dialogue' with incoming US administration, amid president-elect's jabs at world body Incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses UN delegates at the General Assembly December 12, 2016, at the United Nations in New York. Lisbon, Portugal - Incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wants to meet US President-elect Donald Trump "as soon as possible" and is "determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the new US administration".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
|KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|jelkins
|2
|Concrete architecture II (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09)
|Jul '15
|pradhanaguus
|33
|Bullfights split nation (Sep '10)
|Jun '15
|Arab Bullfighter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC