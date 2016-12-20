New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as ...

New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

Wednesday Dec 28

Antonio Guterres says he is set on establishing 'constructive dialogue' with incoming US administration, amid president-elect's jabs at world body Incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses UN delegates at the General Assembly December 12, 2016, at the United Nations in New York. Lisbon, Portugal - Incoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he wants to meet US President-elect Donald Trump "as soon as possible" and is "determined to establish a constructive dialogue with the new US administration".

Chicago, IL

