Look Again: The day's most compelling images from around the globe
Look Again is a daily series presenting the best photographs of the previous 24 hours, curated and written by Salon's writers and editors. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Silvia Izquierdo/AP Police officers stand with flowers given to them by demonstrators outside the state legislature in Rio de Janeiro Outside the state legislature, In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, flowers were given to police officers by activists during a protest against looming austerity measures.
