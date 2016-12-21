Heart damage caused by chemotherapy i...

Heart damage caused by chemotherapy is worse in patients with diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Medical News Today

Heart damage caused by chemotherapy is worse in cancer patients who also have diabetes , according to a study presented at EuroEcho-Imaging 2016. "Cardiotoxicity induced by chemotherapy with anthracyclines is being increasingly reported, mainly because a smaller proportion of patients now die from cancer," said lead author Dr Ana Catarina Gomes, a cardiologist in training at the Hospital Garcia de Orta in Almada, Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,767

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC