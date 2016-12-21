Heart damage caused by chemotherapy is worse in patients with diabetes

Heart damage caused by chemotherapy is worse in cancer patients who also have diabetes , according to a study presented at EuroEcho-Imaging 2016. "Cardiotoxicity induced by chemotherapy with anthracyclines is being increasingly reported, mainly because a smaller proportion of patients now die from cancer," said lead author Dr Ana Catarina Gomes, a cardiologist in training at the Hospital Garcia de Orta in Almada, Portugal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.