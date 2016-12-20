Characterized Microbrewery Beers - This Beer Was Designed by an...

Oitava Colina is a microbrewery in Lisbon, Portugal that enlisted Vasco Padrao to create the branding for its ales. After understanding the origins of the microbrewery, Vasco Padrao decided to enlist a Portuguese illustrator and street artist to help create the imagery for the beer bottles -- with the result being three different characters to go along with each beer.

