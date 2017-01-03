Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts

In this Jan. 4, 2014, file photo, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon sits inside a tent belonging to a Syrian refugee family at a refugee camp in Irbil, about 12 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq. While he has seen collective action improve the lives of millions, Ban expressed frustration at the failure to end the war in Syria, now in its sixth year, and many other conflicts in South Sudan, Yemen, Central African Republic and Congo, to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.