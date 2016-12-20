2018 Mercedes-Amg GT R first drive

2018 Mercedes-Amg GT R first drive

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Digital Trends

The mad geniuses at Mercedes-AMG are notorious for taking already powerful, svelte machines and turning them up just enough to evolve into rambunctious, boisterous vehicles with a penchant for the borderline outrageous. Hand-crafted engines, world famous test drivers, and visionary leaders come together under the AMG banner to push the envelope of luxury and speed, creating generations of lust-worthy vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
News Concrete architecture II (Jul '15) Jul '15 Anonymous 1
News Portugal May Be Next in Line for Gay Marriage (Feb '09) Jul '15 pradhanaguus 33
News Bullfights split nation (Sep '10) Jun '15 Arab Bullfighter 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,809 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC