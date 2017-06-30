Walesa says he will confront Poland's ruling party leader over democracy
Lech Walesa, who helped bring down communism in eastern Europe, accused Poland's government of breaching the constitution and backsliding on democracy and said he would confront ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski in a protest next week. A day before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Warsaw, Walesa and Wladyslaw Frasyniuk, a fellow leader of the Solidarity movement, wrote a letter published on the front page of newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.
