Volkswagen recalls 385,000 cars in Ge...

Volkswagen recalls 385,000 cars in Germany for brake system update

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Volkswagen is recalling 385,000 cars in Germany for a software update to their anti-lock brake systems, news agency DPA reported, citing a spokesman for the automaker. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun 1 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC