UNESCO urges Poland to stop logging a...

UNESCO urges Poland to stop logging ancient forest

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

UNESCO on Wednesday "strongly" urged Poland to stop logging the older parts of the ancient Bialowieza forest, a world heritage site that includes some of Europe's last primeval woodland. The large-scale logging authorized by the Polish government began in May of last year and has since drawn concern from environmental activists, scientists and the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 282,268,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC