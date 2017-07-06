UNESCO urges Poland to stop logging ancient forest
UNESCO on Wednesday "strongly" urged Poland to stop logging the older parts of the ancient Bialowieza forest, a world heritage site that includes some of Europe's last primeval woodland. The large-scale logging authorized by the Polish government began in May of last year and has since drawn concern from environmental activists, scientists and the European Union.
