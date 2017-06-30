Trump to slam 'creep of government bureaucracy' in Poland speech

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked a small town in western Montana early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The brunt of the earthqua... -- President Trump called on all nations to join together in countering the North Korean regime's "very, very bad behavior" and said the cou... Spider mites can be quite the nuisance and in some cases very detrimental to host plants. Some western counties in the state are seeing high and damaging populations of tw... The American Legion Baseball Junior post season begins this week around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.