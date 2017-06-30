Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren may be the...

Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren may be the "Star of the Show," but...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The NYPD police officer who was shot and killed in an "unprovoked attack" early Wednesday was a mother of three and a 12-year veteran of the force, officials sai... -- President Trump called on all nations to join together in countering the North Korean regime's "very, very bad behavior" and said the cou... According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, wheat in Kansas is 73 percent harvested, below 76 percent last year and near 72 percent for the five-year ave... The American Legion Baseball Junior post season begins this week around the state. Here are some of the local brackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 38 min Trump your President 3
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC