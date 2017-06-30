The Latest: Trump prepares for meetin...

The Latest: Trump prepares for meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump refuses to say if he will raise the issue of Moscow's meddling in the U.S. presidential election when he goes behind closed doors Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, he told a crowd of thousands Thursday in downtown Warsaw that he is urging Russia "to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran."

