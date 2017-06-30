Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw
President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Friday, June 30, 2017, en route to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. The president is traveling with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC