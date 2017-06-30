Poland Set to Host Trump's First Majo...

Poland Set to Host Trump's First Major Public Speech in Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump, who departs for Poland Wednesday, is due to meet Eastern European leaders in Warsaw before speaking in the center of the Polish capital, in what will be his first major public address in Europe. The White House says the president will reiterate his commitment to NATO's principle of common defense, but also restate his demand that other members contribute more to the alliance's financial burden.

Chicago, IL

