Poland moves toward extradition of US man in Nazi case

WARSAW, Poland - Poland's special prosecutors say they have taken steps toward seeking the extradition from the U.S. of a Minnesota man they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre. The Associated Press had previously identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians -including women and children- during the war.

Chicago, IL

