Poland Hopes for Trump's Support on T...

Poland Hopes for Trump's Support on Troop Presence and Migration Spat With EU

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. President Trump has arrived in Poland, where the conservative government is hoping he will reaffirm a "permanent" U.S. troop presence, and back Warsaw's rejection of a European Union refugee/migrant admission quota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 282,275,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC