Poland Hopes for Trump's Support on Troop Presence and Migration Spat With EU
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. President Trump has arrived in Poland, where the conservative government is hoping he will reaffirm a "permanent" U.S. troop presence, and back Warsaw's rejection of a European Union refugee/migrant admission quota.
