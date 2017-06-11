Monika Sosnowska's first Los Angeles ...

Monika Sosnowska's first Los Angeles solo exhibition opens at Hauser & Wirth

Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles is presenting A'Monika Sosnowska,A' the first Los Angeles solo exhibition for the noted Polish artist. The exhibition features a new body of work that responds to characteristic elements of existing 1960s Polish architecture in sculptural installations that reflect and riff upon history and personal experience.

Chicago, IL

