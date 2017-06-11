Monika Sosnowska's first Los Angeles solo exhibition opens at Hauser & Wirth
Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles is presenting A'Monika Sosnowska,A' the first Los Angeles solo exhibition for the noted Polish artist. The exhibition features a new body of work that responds to characteristic elements of existing 1960s Polish architecture in sculptural installations that reflect and riff upon history and personal experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun 1
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar '17
|Sue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC