Lorde closes Open'er 2017 with triumphant debut set in Poland11:03 am - Jul 2, 2017

Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport, but the New Zealand singer wasn't put off, telling the crowd she was "pumped" on her "first day in Poland." Emerging onto stage to the final bars of Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill', Lorde played a short set that leaned equally on her two albums, 'Pure Heroine' and 'Melodrama' .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.