Kaczynski Recalls Nazis in Declaring Poland's Right to EU Funds

15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The European Union has no right to cut off development funds to Poland because of its refusal to accept refugees, the country's de-facto leader said, arguing that its entitlement stems from history, including the Nazi invasion in World War II. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law & Justice Party and the power behind Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's government, also said Poland had a right to assistance because it opened its markets to richer Western economies before joining the EU in 2004.

