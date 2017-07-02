Kaczynski Recalls Nazis in Declaring Poland's Right to EU Funds

The European Union has no right to cut off development funds to Poland because of its refusal to accept refugees, the country's de-facto leader said, arguing that its entitlement stems from history, including the Nazi invasion in World War II. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the ruling Law & Justice Party and the power behind Prime Minister Beata Szydlo's government, also said Poland had a right to assistance because it opened its markets to richer Western economies before joining the EU in 2004.

