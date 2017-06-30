Jamaica to remain strong voice in Wor...

Jamaica to remain strong voice in World Heritage a " Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says although Jamaica's term on the World Heritage Committee is coming to an end, "Jamaica will continue to lobby for Small Island Developing States on matters relating to World Heritage". In a release from the ministry, Grange said: "Since serving on the committee, Jamaica has helped to advance a number of issues that face Small Island Developing States in compiling nomination dossiers, managing World Heritage sites, financing activities associated with world heritage sites and ensuring on-going training and development for Caribbean nationals working in World Heritage."

