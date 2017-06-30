Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls it 'occupying power'
Israel has protested a UNESCO vote that called it an "occupying power" in Jerusalem's Old City that includes sites sacred to the Jews, Christians and Muslims. Participants in a UNESCO World Heritage Committee's session in Krakow, Poland, called on Israeli authorities to stop excavations and other works in the Old City, saying they are illegal.
