Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls i...

Israel slams UNESCO vote that calls it 'occupying power'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Israel has protested a UNESCO vote that called it an "occupying power" in Jerusalem's Old City that includes sites sacred to the Jews, Christians and Muslims. Participants in a UNESCO World Heritage Committee's session in Krakow, Poland, called on Israeli authorities to stop excavations and other works in the Old City, saying they are illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar '17 Sue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC