In Poland, Trump shows ignorance of b...

In Poland, Trump shows ignorance of basic U.S. values

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Trudy Rubin's Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ... 3 hr fingers mcgurke 5
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth Jun 15 BPT 1
News Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So... Jun '17 Moldy Masters 1
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) May '17 Romney bots 29
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) May '17 About time 13,280
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr '17 Patty Myers 8,137
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,217 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC