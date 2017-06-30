How Trump Threw A Bone To Poland's Populists - And Whitewashed Their Anti-Semitism
The Polish government can claim a huge victory in the fight over the country's honor as well as its campaign to rewrite history and erase the stains of Poland's past. President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, adopted the Polish narrative of victimhood and its unilateral pretension of innocence in its entirety, granting the Polish right-wing conservative-nationalist government the seal of approval that it so badly needed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Warsaw, Trump says Russia, 'others' meddled ...
|3 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|5
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|Jun 15
|BPT
|1
|Dan MacLean Named Chairman for International So...
|Jun '17
|Moldy Masters
|1
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Romney bots
|29
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|May '17
|About time
|13,280
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Patty Myers
|8,137
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC