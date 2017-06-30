How Trump Threw A Bone To Poland's Populists - And Whitewashed Their Anti-Semitism

The Polish government can claim a huge victory in the fight over the country's honor as well as its campaign to rewrite history and erase the stains of Poland's past. President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, adopted the Polish narrative of victimhood and its unilateral pretension of innocence in its entirety, granting the Polish right-wing conservative-nationalist government the seal of approval that it so badly needed.

