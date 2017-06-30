Germany and Poland launch research 'twinning' effort

Germany and Poland are to jointly fund top scientists to start research groups at Polish institutes, in a scheme that could provide a new blueprint for east-west research collaboration in the European Union. On 4 July, the two nations announced the Dioscuri programme - named after the ancient Greek word for the mythological twin brothers Castor and Pollux - which will provide ten scientists with up to a 3 million each over the next decade, to establish their own centres of excellence in Poland.

